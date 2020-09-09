StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds said a law firm had filed court claims accusing the company and its Williamson mine in Tanzania of human rights violations.
The company said the claims were filed by law firm Leigh Day on behalf of 32 anonymous individuals.
The alleged violations included personal injuries and deaths suffered by individuals at and surrounding the mine, arising from the mine's security operations, Petra Diamonds said.
The mine is owned 75% by the company and 25% by the government of Tanzania.
Petra Diamonds said Leigh Day had expressed an interest in alternative dispute resolution methods, including mediation.
'Petra takes these allegations extremely seriously,' the company said.
'Williamson Diamonds, as the operator of the mine and owner of the mining concession, is carrying out an investigation, as fully and timeously as possible given the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by an independent, specialist consultant.'
'Petra is initiating its own independent investigation, through a separate specialist third party, reporting to the Petra board.'
Petra Diamonds said it had very recently received a letter from the UK-based non-governmental organisation RAID regarding similar allegations raised by local residents.
