StockMarketWire.com - Media company Cablevision said it would not be required to proceed with the mandatory offer to acquire Telecom Argentina after a court dismissed an appeal filed by the Argentine Securities Commission.
The appeal was against the decision of the first instance court, which had ruled that the company was not under an obligation to launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire shares of Telecom Argentina and ordered the Argentine Securities Commission to close the proceedings initiated against the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
