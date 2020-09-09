StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Galantas Gold said it had appointed Alan Buckley as chief financial officer starting 30 September.
During his career, Buckley had held the positions of CFO and general manager at Vedanta Lisheen Holdings and was CFO for Anglo American Lisheen Mining.
At 8:33am: [LON:GAL] Galantas Gold Corporation share price was 0p at 20.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
