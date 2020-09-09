StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt reported positive results from its phase 3 study for a drug used to treatment epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic skin disorder.
The primary endpoint of the trial was met (p-value = 0.013), the company said.
The key secondary endpoints did not achieve statistical significance, though substantial further secondary endpoint data was expected and will be analysed over the coming weeks, the company said.
Amryt intended to complete the submission of its rolling new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration and request priority review for FILSUVEZ.
Regulatory submissions in the US and the EU were expected to be filed by late Q1 2021, the company said. At 8:45am: [LON:AMYT] Amryt Pharma share price was +48p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
