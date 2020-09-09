StockMarketWire.com - Security systems provider Newmark Security posted a modest annual profit after revenue was hurt by the pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for the year through April was broadly flat at £231k, compared to a profit of £214k on-year. Revenue fell 4% to £18.8m.

Net profit increased to £1.13m, largely owing to a tax credit.

'Whilst the current year results will be adversely affected by Covid-19, I remain confident that there will be medium to long-term growth in both our divisions' core markets,' chairman Maurice Dwek said.


At 8:51am: [LON:NWT] Newmark Security PLC share price was -0.1p at 1.23p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com