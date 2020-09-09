StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency M Winkworth posted a fall in first-half profit after revenue was hit by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June decreased to £461k, down from £578k on-year, as revenue reversed 4.2% to £2.54m.
'Winkworth emerged from lockdown with increased market share after rapidly adapting to the changed environment,' chief executive Dominic Agace said.
'As a result, in relative terms, our first half performance in sales was satisfactory and lettings and management proved solid.'
'We have seen a spike in activity in the first two months of the second half and, if this carries through to the rest of the year, we hope to make up much of the ground lost in the second quarter.'
'Our balance sheet continues to be strong and we are working hard to explore new opportunities for organic growth.'
At 8:54am: [LON:WINK] M Winkworth plc share price was 0p at 146p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
