StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory disease focused Synairgen said it had submitted a patent application for an inhaled treatment for virus-induced exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Synairgen also had in July submitted a patent application for the use of inhaled interferon beta in Covid-19 patients.

'We are very pleased to have generated patentable findings for our wholly-owned inhaled interferon beta candidate, SNG001, in both COPD and COVId-19 patients,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.

'Whilst recognising that the COPD trial data provide a strong rationale for assessing SNG001 in COPD patients with severe viral lung infections, our immediate priority is to progress SNG001 as a therapeutic for COVID-19.'

'Together with our advisors we are working to protect the value of this drug for shareholders and commercial partners over the longer term.'


At 8:58am: [LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was -3p at 192p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com