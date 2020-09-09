StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory disease focused Synairgen said it had submitted a patent application for an inhaled treatment for virus-induced exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Synairgen also had in July submitted a patent application for the use of inhaled interferon beta in Covid-19 patients.
'We are very pleased to have generated patentable findings for our wholly-owned inhaled interferon beta candidate, SNG001, in both COPD and COVId-19 patients,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'Whilst recognising that the COPD trial data provide a strong rationale for assessing SNG001 in COPD patients with severe viral lung infections, our immediate priority is to progress SNG001 as a therapeutic for COVID-19.'
'Together with our advisors we are working to protect the value of this drug for shareholders and commercial partners over the longer term.'
At 8:58am: [LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was -3p at 192p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
