StockMarketWire.com - Software group Oxford Metrics said its connected asset management software and services division Yotta had secured eight new contract wins in the UK since April.
The wins, three of which were to new customers, were across a range of service areas, including highways, street lighting and waste management.
'Covid-19 has accelerated the need for local authority assets and services to be managed remotely and Yotta is well placed to meet this growing demand through its established remote working solutions,' the company said.
At 9:01am: [LON:OMG] Oxford Metrics Plc share price was -0.5p at 84p
