StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies developer MaxCyte said it had appointed Amanda L. Murphy as its chief financial officer.
She would replace long-serving CFO Ron Holtz, who would become senior vice president and chief accounting officer.
Murphy was previously managing director of BTIG and had also been a partner and healthcare analyst at William Blair & Company.
At 9:05am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was 0p at 330p
