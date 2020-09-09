StockMarketWire.com - Energy services provider Inspired Energy reinstated its dividend and reported a sharp fall in profit on higher costs incurred as a result of the pandemic.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 41% to £1.42m, while revenue grew 25% to £26.9m.
The corporate division saw organic revenue fall 5% though this was offset in part by underlying growth, the company said.
The company reinstated the interim dividend of 0.10 pence per share, down from 0.22 pence.
'Trading remains in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
At 9:09am: [LON:INSE] Inspired Energy PLC share price was -1p at 15.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
