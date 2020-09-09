StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said it expected to open its Bretana field in Peru later this week, pending government approval.

PetroTal said it was ready to open the field once ongoing discussions between local communities and Peruvian government had been ratified.

Government officials had indicated that would occur in the next few days.


At 9:10am: [LON:PTAL] share price was +0.25p at 12.25p



