StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and systems provider EMIS raised its interim dividend amid a rise in firs-half profit on lower costs incurred during the lockdown.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £17.7m from £12.1m on-year, while revenue fell 2% to £78.1m.
The company declared a 3% increase in the 2020 interim dividend to 16.0p per share, citing 'confidence' in its financial strength and outlook.
'(W)e continued to execute our strategic roadmap and are delighted to announce the launch of Explorer, the first product from our new EXA suite ahead of schedule, in quarter four of 2020,' the company said. 'We remain on track to deliver results in line with Board expectations for the full year.'
At 9:24am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was +31p at 1077p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: