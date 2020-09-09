StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining said it had completed its planned acquisition of American Vanadium, including its subsidiaries and uranium and vanadium projects.
American Vanadium held interests in uranium and vanadium focussed projects in Colorado and Utah.
Thor had announced on 1 June an option agreement to acquire the company, subject to satisfaction of due diligence requirements.
At 9:36am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.68p
