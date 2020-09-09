StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additives producer Anpario raised its dividend after reporting a rise in first-half profit thanks to improved margins.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 6% to £2.4m on-year as revenue increased 13% to £16.2m.
Margins rose to 52.5% from 49.7% as the company sold higher value-added products.
The company approved an interim dividend of 2.75p a share, up 10% on last year's 2.50p a share.
'We will continue the on-line and direct marketing tactics that produced such a strong first half performance,' the company said.
'Additionally, we will be able to build upon new business gained from those competitors unable to supply during lock-down. As a result, we remain confident of continuing the profitable development of the group,' it added.
At 9:39am: [LON:ANP] Anpario PLC share price was +25p at 415p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
