StockMarketWire.com - Scottish television broadcaster STV said its production arm had been commissioned to produce a new factual series for Channel 5 about the plight of farmers.
The four-part series would see a group of farmers being given expert advice as they change their farms and set off in a new direction, the company said.
At 9:47am: [LON:STVG] STV Group PLC share price was +3p at 255p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
