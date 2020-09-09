StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter said it had appointed Patrick J. Rastiello as chief executive of its new US excess and surplus program management business Accredited Specialty Insurance Company.

Rastiello was joining rom AON Reinsurance, where he had been executive managing director for the past 10 years and founder of its MGA/Program Practice Group.

Randall & Quilter was planning to enter the US excess and surplus program management in the fourth quarter of 2020.


