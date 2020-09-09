FTSE 100 Ashtead Group 2801.50 +3.76% Bt Group 107.30 +3.02% Royal Dutch Shell 1095.60 +2.85% Royal Dutch Shell 1051.40 +2.72% BP 265.50 +2.71% Rolls-Royce Holdings 209.85 -4.13% Whitbread 2377.00 -3.02% International Consolidated Airlines 201.85 -2.86% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4350.50 -2.83% M&G 155.98 -2.54% FTSE 250 Avon Rubber 3877.50 +4.37% Investec 145.78 +3.79% Micro Focus International 287.75 +3.28% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 57.13 +2.94% Pagegroup 396.40 +2.22% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 955.00 -8.70% Ssp Group 231.90 -8.19% Wh Smith 1107.50 -6.78% Rank Group 127.50 -5.56% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 938.00 -5.25% FTSE 350 Avon Rubber 3877.50 +4.37% Investec 145.78 +3.79% Ashtead Group 2801.50 +3.76% Micro Focus International 287.75 +3.28% Bt Group 107.30 +3.02% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 955.00 -8.70% Ssp Group 231.90 -8.19% Wh Smith 1107.50 -6.78% Rank Group 127.50 -5.56% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 938.00 -5.25% AIM Amryt Pharma 244.00 +52.50% Somero Enterprises Inc 257.50 +24.10% Redx Pharma 62.50 +19.05% PowerHouse Energy 3.45 +15.00% Bezant Resources 0.12 +13.64% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.00 -21.57% Marechale Capital 1.45 -17.14% Baron Oil 0.11 -13.73% Jangada Mines Ord Gbp0.0004 2.65 -11.67% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.12 -10.91% Overall Market Amryt Pharma 244.00 +52.50% Somero Enterprises Inc 257.50 +24.10% Redx Pharma 62.50 +19.05% PowerHouse Energy 3.45 +15.00% Bezant Resources 0.12 +13.64% Haydale Graphene Industries 4.00 -21.57% Marechale Capital 1.45 -17.14% Baron Oil 0.11 -13.73% Jangada Mines Ord Gbp0.0004 2.65 -11.67% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.12 -10.91%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -