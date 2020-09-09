StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ashtead Group                           2801.50       +3.76%
Bt Group                                 107.30       +3.02%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1095.60       +2.85%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1051.40       +2.72%
BP                                       265.50       +2.71%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     209.85       -4.13%
Whitbread                               2377.00       -3.02%
International Consolidated Airlines      201.85       -2.86%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4350.50       -2.83%
M&G                                      155.98       -2.54%

FTSE 250
Avon Rubber                             3877.50       +4.37%
Investec                                 145.78       +3.79%
Micro Focus International                287.75       +3.28%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       57.13       +2.94%
Pagegroup                                396.40       +2.22%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      955.00       -8.70%
Ssp Group                                231.90       -8.19%
Wh Smith                                1107.50       -6.78%
Rank Group                               127.50       -5.56%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                 938.00       -5.25%

FTSE 350
AIM
Amryt Pharma                             244.00      +52.50%
Somero Enterprises Inc                   257.50      +24.10%
Redx Pharma                               62.50      +19.05%
PowerHouse Energy                          3.45      +15.00%
Bezant Resources                           0.12      +13.64%
Haydale Graphene Industries                4.00      -21.57%
Marechale Capital                          1.45      -17.14%
Baron Oil                                  0.11      -13.73%
Jangada Mines  Ord Gbp0.0004               2.65      -11.67%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.12      -10.91%

Overall Market
