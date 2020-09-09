StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Arkle Resources said it had recorded promising results from soil sampling at the Mine River gold project in Ireland.
Five strong gold indicator anomalies were detected along the gold trend east of Tombreen, the company said.
A five square kilometre area was surveyed using XRF handheld technology obtaining soil samples every 20 metres along 100 metres spaced grid lines.
'Initial results from our ongoing work at Mine River are promising,' chairman John Teeling said.
'Sampling, every 20 metres, using a new technique has, to date, verified two new areas of mineralisation.'
'Ongoing analysis is expected to identify additional areas.'
Teeling said the next steps were to drill and trench the anomalies.
At 1:07pm: [LON:ARK] share price was +0.03p at 0.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
