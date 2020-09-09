StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had completed a due diligence exploration programme focused on silver at the Silver Peak project in British Columbia, Canada.
A total of 11 channel samples were taken from the Victoria vein faces exposed in the cliffs and open stopes located vertically above the Victoria adit.
Samples had been submitted to an accredited laboratory, ALS Global in Vancouver, for expedited assay testing, with results to follow.
At 1:52pm: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
