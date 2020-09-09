StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities said it had completed the sale of its long leasehold interest in 30 Lombard Street, an office building in central London, to a German institutional fund for £76.5m.
The sale price reflected a net initial yield of 4.16% on a topped-up basis and a capital value of £1,308 per square foot.
Net sale proceeds of £68.5m would be used to pay down debt, prior to further investment in new acquisitions and portfolio opportunities.
At 2:59pm: [LON:MCKS] McKay Securities PLC share price was +4.5p at 196.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: