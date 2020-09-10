AU
15/09/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
11/09/2020 13:30 Industrial capacity utilization rates
15/09/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
15/09/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
16/09/2020 13:30 CPI
16/09/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
CH
15/09/2020 07:30 PPI
15/09/2020 07:30 Import Price Index
CN
14/09/2020 04:00 House Price Index
15/09/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
15/09/2020 04:30 Retail sales
15/09/2020 04:30 Industrial Output
DE
11/09/2020 07:00 CPI
11/09/2020 07:00 WPI
15/09/2020 10:00 ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment
ES
11/09/2020 08:00 CPI
11/09/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
14/09/2020 10:00 Industrial Production
15/09/2020 10:00 Labour Cost Index
16/09/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
FR
14/09/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
15/09/2020 07:45 CPI
15/09/2020 09:00 IEA Oil Market Report
IE
15/09/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
11/09/2020 09:00 Labour Cost Index
15/09/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
11/09/2020 00:50 Corporate Goods Price Index
11/09/2020 00:50 Business Outlook Survey
14/09/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
14/09/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Index
15/09/2020 05:30 Revised Retail Sales
15/09/2020 16:00 Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting
16/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
UK
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of production
11/09/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
11/09/2020 07:00 UK trade
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of services
11/09/2020 09:30 Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
11/09/2020 12:30 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
15/09/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
16/09/2020 00:01 Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
16/09/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
16/09/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
16/09/2020 09:30 UK House Price Index
US
11/09/2020 13:30 CPI
11/09/2020 13:30 Real Earnings
15/09/2020 13:30 Import & Export Price Indexes
15/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
16/09/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
16/09/2020 13:30 Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services
16/09/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/09/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales
16/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
16/09/2020 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
16/09/2020 19:00 Interest rate decision
