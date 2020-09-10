EU
10/09/2020 09:00 Long term interest rates statistics
10/09/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision
10/09/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
10/09/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
IE
10/09/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
10/09/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
JP
10/09/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
US
10/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
10/09/2020 13:30 PPI
10/09/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
10/09/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
10/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
10/09/2020 16:00 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com