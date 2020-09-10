Interim Result
10/09/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
10/09/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
10/09/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)
10/09/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
10/09/2020 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
10/09/2020 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
10/09/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
10/09/2020 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
10/09/2020 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
10/09/2020 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
10/09/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
10/09/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
10/09/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
10/09/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Final Result
10/09/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
10/09/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
AGM / EGM
10/09/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
10/09/2020 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
10/09/2020 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
10/09/2020 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
10/09/2020 Victoria PLC (VCP)
10/09/2020 Nb Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE)
10/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
10/09/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
10/09/2020 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
10/09/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
10/09/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
10/09/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
Ex-Dividend
10/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
10/09/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
10/09/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
10/09/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
10/09/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/09/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
10/09/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/09/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
10/09/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
10/09/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
10/09/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
10/09/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
10/09/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com