StockMarketWire.com - British-Airways parent company International Consolidated Airlines Group trimmed its forecasts for capacity as ongoing travel restrictions weighed on booking activity.
'As a result of the impact of current travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on booking activity, the group's capacity planning scenario for 2020 has been lowered to minus 63% in terms of available seat kilometres (ASKs) compared to 2019 from minus 59% previously,' the company said.
For 3Q 2020 capacity was expected to decline by 78% compared to 2019 and lower than a decline of 74% in the previous scenario. For 4Q 2020 capacity was expected to decline by 60% compared to 2019 and compared to a decline of 46% in the previous scenario.
For 2021 capacity is expected to decline by 27% compared to 2019, a reduction compared to 24% previously planned.
IAG said that as anticipated, long-haul bookings had seen a 'modest' increase since mid-August, though the recovery in long-haul booking activity remained delayed amid ongoing travel restrictions to many long-haul destinations.
The company said it had received shareholder backing to raise gross proceeds of €2,741m through the issuance of 2.98 shares in IAG at €0.92 a share, representing a 35.9% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price based on closing price of the shares on 9 September 2020.
For each existing share of IAG, its holder woudl be entitled to one subscription right and two subscription rights were required to subscribe for thee new shares, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
