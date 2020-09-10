StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket group Morrisons has reported that like-for-like sales and total revenue excluding fuel rose, as low demand for fuel during the COVID-19 crisis weighed on results, and committed to an interim ordinary dividend of 2.04p.
In its interim results for the half year to 2 August 2020, the supermarket chain said group like-for-like (LFL) sales ex-fuel/ex-VAT were up 8.7%, comprising a retail contribution of 7.9% and wholesale contribution of 0.8%.
Total revenue was £8.73bn during the period, down 1.1% year on year, attributed to low fuel demand, while total revenue growth excluding fuel was up 8.8% to £7.55bn.
Morrisons said that fuel sales were 'severely affected' during lockdown, with volume gradually recovering through the second quarter so that fuel sales were down 37.4% to £1.19bn in the half year.
The retailer confirmed it would pay a 2020/21 interim ordinary dividend of 2.04p per share, up 5.7%, which it said reflected the strong first-half trading performance and confident outlook, but that it had deferred another final special dividend relating to the second half of 2019-20 due to the uncertainty around the future impact of COVID-19.
Statutory pre-tax profit fell 28.2% to £145m in the half year and operating profit before exceptionals was 20.2% lower at £201m as Morrisons said that profit was temporarily impacted by the 'considerable costs' of COVID-19, especially extra payroll, bonus, colleague and customer safety protection measures, distribution costs, and seasonal waste and markdown, which in total came to £155m during the first half.
Morrisons saw substantial growth in all its online and home delivery channels during the first half, including Morrisons.com, Amazon, food boxes, doorstep delivery and Deliveroo.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
