StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said the phase 3 trial for its drug to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps had met its primary objectives.
Results from study showed AstraZeneca's Fasenra compared with placebo demonstrated a 'statistically significant improvement in the size of nasal polyps and in nasal blockage in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps,' the company said.
In a separate study, AstraZeneca said it would be transferring the listing of its American depositary receipts and its US-listed debt securities from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Bond Exchange respectively, starting after market close on 24 September 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
