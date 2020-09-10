StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property investor UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM) has exchanged contracts for the sale of Great Lodge Retail Park in Tunbridge Wells to M7 Real Estate for £46.25m less rent guarantee deduction as part of its strategy to reduce retail sector exposure.
The company, which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments, said its portfolio now comprises only 16.3% retail assets with no shopping centre exposure.
Lead manager of UKCM at Aberdeen Standard Investments Will Fulton said: 'This latest disposal aligns with our long-term strategy to reduce our exposure to the retail sector.
'Having completed our asset management programme with lettings to ALDI and Starbucks, we have been able to enhance its value and this sale now provides us with extra firepower to invest in attractive, income producing assets in sectors that are resilient to long-term market trends.'
At 8:01am: [LON:UKCM] UK Commercial Property Reit Limited share price was +0.7p at 68.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
