StockMarketWire.com - Electronics retailer Dixons Carphone reported a rise in sales and said it was considering selling the stake in its Nordics business.
The company said it was in 'early stages of exploring the option of listing a minority stake of our Nordics business next year.' This would shine a light on the value of the Nordics business whilst retaining it as part of the group,' it added.
For the 15 weeks to the end of August, like-for-like sales rose 14% on-year, led by a 124% increase in online sales.
UK and Ireland like-for-like sales rose 12% and were up 20% in the 9 weeks to the 29 August.
UK and Ireland online sales 218%, while stores were closed in May and June and jumped 122% in the 9 weeks to the 29 August.
UK & Ireland mobile revenue fell 56%.
'Despite the strong current trading, the economic outlook for this year remains uncertain. We expect to provide an update on our 2020/21 guidance at our Interim results.'
