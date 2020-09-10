StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships raised its dividend and reported a fall in first-half profit as a decrease in the value of its portfolio dented net assets.
For the six months to 30 June, pre-tax profit fell to £35.4m from £83.7m on-year as net asset value per share fell to 149.2 pence from 150.6 pence reported at the end of December 2019.
The reduction in annual profit was 'principally reflective of the BeNEX transaction being recognised in the prior period, as well as the current period decrease in valuation of the portfolio overall as a result of factoring in additional uncertainty caused by Covid-19,' the company said.
The interim dividend was increased 2.5% to 3.68p per share.
At 8:15am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was +0.8p at 161.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
