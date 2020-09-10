StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology group Sensyne Health has appointed Google Health's Michael Macdonnell to its senior management team as chief operating officer.
The company said Macdonnell will join with effect from 28 September 2020 and will report to chief executive Lord Paul Drayson.
Macdonnell is currently director of global deployment at Google Health, which he joined from Google DeepMind and, prior to that, was national director of system transformation and director of strategy at NHS England.
Chief executive Lord Drayson said: 'Michael brings deep healthcare expertise and a strong track-record of driving healthcare improvements through the application of advanced technology.
'His experience of applying artificial intelligence to real-world research and clinical practice, in collaboration with both NHS and US-based healthcare providers, will be crucial in helping Sensyne to grow to its next stage of development.'
Macdonnell added: 'Data insights and digital therapeutics could bring about an era of proactive or anticipatory care and disrupt a model of medicine too often based on the average patient.'
At 8:24am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was +0.5p at 74p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: