StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop declared a dividend after performance in the quarter ended August was ahead of its expectations, driven by growth in its online and trade channels.
Current estimates show sales of £90m for the three months to 30 August 2020, compared with £78m in the prior-year period, the company said.
'This has been driven by healthy growth in our online and trade channels. However, our retail channel is still recovering from the COVID-19 closures earlier in 2020,' the company said.
Operating profit for the period before royalty income was estimated to fall to £45m from £28m, with royalty income rising to £3m from £2m.
The company also declared a dividend of 50p per share, in line with the its policy to distribute surplus cash.
'The Board recognises that this performance is better than the prior year but is also aware that it is still early in the financial year,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was +1645p at 10370p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: