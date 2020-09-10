StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Cairn Homes said it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Stillorgan site in Dublin, Ireland from Emerald Fund ICAV for €14m.
The Stillorgan Site included former Esmonde Motors Garage premises and adjoining land located at Stillorgan Road and the Hill, Stillorgan.
'It is a strategic fit with the group's existing and in particular Cairn's adjoining development site in Stillorgan, the Blakes Site, which was acquired by the group as part of the project clear loan portfolio acquisition from Ulster Bank in 2016,' the company said.
The consideration would be payable in two tranches; 50% at completion and 50% on 1 July 2021 or an earlier date at the company's discretion. The transaction was conditional upon shareholders backing the deal at a meeting on 12 October 2020.
At 8:43am: [LON:CRN] Cairn Homes Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
