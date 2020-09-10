StockMarketWire.com - Pubs and hotels business Fuller, Smith & Turner reported that managed pubs and hotels that reopened since 4 July, had seen like-for-like sales at about 80% on last year's level.
'Trading across the Fuller's estate in August was buoyed by the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme ... Business has also been strong in Cotswold Inns & Hotels, which Fuller's acquired in October 2019, where staycationers have led to near full occupancy,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:FSTA] Fuller Smith Turner PLC share price was +18p at 568p
