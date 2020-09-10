StockMarketWire.com - Masonry products maker Forterra swung to a loss in the first half of the year as a pandemic-led fall in activity dented revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £23.3m, compared with a rpfoit of £32.7m con-year, as revenue fell by 37% to £122.4m.
The loss included exceptional items of £21.0m.
'The board does not anticipate declaring a dividend for the financial year 2020 with our current strategy focussed on maintaining a strong balance sheet whilst continuing with the construction of our new Desford brick factory,' the company said.
Baring no further COVID-19 driven disruption and a continuation of current trading conditions, the company said it expected full year earnings (EBITDA) before exceptional items, to be in the range of £27m-£32m, compared with £82.7m in the prior year.
At 9:06am: [LON:FORT] Forterra PLC share price was +18.3p at 188.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
