StockMarketWire.com - Careers development platforms company Dev Clever confirmed that trading for fiscal year ending 31 October 2020 was in line with management expectations and said it had won a 'materially significant' contract.
The company secured its largest commercial contract, worth US$1.2m, to undertake two COVID-19 careers impact assessments: one in the US in September 2020; and a further assessment in India planned for October 2020.
'Dev Clever will work closely with its partners, Lenovo and Veative, to generate careers tracking data in line with the regions data protection policies from a targeted 1,000 schools and colleges in each territory,' the company said.
At 9:23am: [LON:DEV] share price was -0.3p at 9.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
