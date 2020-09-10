StockMarketWire.com - Premium cloud communications provider LoopUp said it had signed a new contract with one of the world's top-5 law firms and expanded its existing partnership with C&W Communications with a new contract through the end of fiscal 2022.
The contract follows two other top-100 global law firm wins secured during July and August 2020, the company said.
Under the expanded partnership with C&W Communications, the company would include 'Conferencing on Demand' in its core unified communications and collaboration portfolio of products, with expanded distribution across 16 countries.
LoopUp also launched two new online plans for LoopUp meetings to promote lead generation via the product's established network effect.
These new offerings were aimed at individual users within target market professional services firms.
The company said it would announce its interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020 on Wednesday 23 September 2020.
At 9:29am: [LON:LOOP] Loopup Group Plc share price was +6p at 206p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
