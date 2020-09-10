StockMarketWire.com - Sensor systems provider Transense Technologies has agreed a final consideration of $1.3m for the transfer of the operational business and trading assets relating to iTrack, to Bridgestone.
Transense Technologies previously announced that on 24 June 2020 the company granted an exclusive worldwide licence to ATMS Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgestone, covering all current and future iTrack technology for a period of 10 years.
It said that the operational business and trading assets relating to the iTrack system were transferred to ATMS at a provisional net asset value of approximately US$1.01m for cash consideration but that the amount of the final consideration for the transfer has now been agreed by the parties at US$1.31m.
This comprises the agreed value of the operational business and trading assets transferred of US$3.26m, less the repayment of working capital loans totalling US$1.95m.
At 9:36am: [LON:TRT] Transense Technologies PLC share price was -1p at 53.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
