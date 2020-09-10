StockMarketWire.com - Listed investment company GCP Asset Backed Income Fund reported a fall in profit as net assets fell in the first half of the year amid Covid-19 related uncertainties.
Profit fell to £6.9m from £13.2m on-year, driven by 'discount rate adjustments made to reflect the uncertainties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
Net asset value per ordinary share fell 100.832 pence at 30 June 2020, from 102.31p a year earlier.
The company declared an unchanged dividend of 3.10p a share.
'Covid-19 has presented, and continues to present, a number of challenges for the underlying borrowers and it is likely that these uncertain market conditions will continue to persist in the short term,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:GABI] GCP Asset Backed Inc Fund Ltd share price was +0.4p at 93.2p
