StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy said its founder and chief executive officer, Juliet Davenport, had been appointed chairman of Next Green Car, the parent company of Zap-Map.
The appointment followed the launch of Zap-Pay, an electric Vehicle charging payment service that launched on 7th September.
The new service enables EV drivers to use a single app to pay for charging across different networks and would be rolled out across UK networks in 2021, providing unique and unrivalled coverage across the whole country.
At 10:00am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was -5p at 192p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
