CA

11/09/2020 13:30 Industrial capacity utilization rates


DE

11/09/2020 07:00 WPI
11/09/2020 07:00 CPI


ES

11/09/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
11/09/2020 08:00 CPI


IT

11/09/2020 09:00 Labour Cost Index


JP

11/09/2020 00:50 Corporate Goods Price Index
11/09/2020 00:50 Business Outlook Survey


UK

11/09/2020 07:00 UK trade
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of production
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of services
11/09/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
11/09/2020 09:30 Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
11/09/2020 12:30 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker


US

11/09/2020 13:30 Real Earnings
11/09/2020 13:30 CPI

