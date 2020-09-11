StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said chief executive Malcolm Le May was taking a short leave of absence from late September to undertake a planned heart procedure.
The company said Le May was expected to return to his position in November.
Chairman Patrick Snowball would assume the role of executive chairman during Le May's absence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
