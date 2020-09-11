StockMarketWire.com - Replacement door and window manufacturer Safestyle UK said it did not expect a restructure of UK Window Group to interrupt its supplies.
UK Window Group, of which Safestyle supplier Duraflex was a part, announced Thursday that some of its assets had been sold to a subsidiary of its current owners.
Safestyle said it had been working closely with the board of UK Window Group and its owners over the last nine months.
'During this process we have put in place a range of risk mitigation measures, including building significant buffer stocks of window profiles,' the company said.
'This ensures the group has sufficient stock in place to largely mitigate the impact of a forced change in profile supplier.'
Safestyle said supply chains generally remained stretched by recent good levels of demand in the industry but these challenges would be manageable over the coming months.
The company said it would provide a trading update as part of its half-year results announcement on 17 September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
