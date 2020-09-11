StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the seventh cycle of 2020 to $320m from $287m seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared with $116m seen in the sixth cycle of 2020.
'Diamond markets showed some continued improvement throughout August and into September as Covid-19 restrictions continued to ease in various locations, and manufacturers focused on meeting retail demand for polished diamonds, particularly in certain product areas,' said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive, De Beers
