StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo announced a special dividend of 6.6 US cents following strong cash generation amid 'strong' demand for iron ore.
The dividend followed the prior 6.6 US cents announced in June, as well as the interim dividend of 6.6 US cents announced alongside the company's interim results last month, bringing the total distributions announced in respect of this year to 19.8 US cents, up from 13.2 US cents on-year, the company said.
'Since the first half of the year, Ferrexpo's operations have continued to perform well and demand remains strong for the company's iron ore pellets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: