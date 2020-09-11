StockMarketWire.com - Morocco-focused oil company Sound Energy posted a narrower first-half loss owing to a drop in exploration costs.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.38m, compared to losses of £11.5m on-year.
During the reporting period, Sound Energy had signed a heads of terms with a 'leading Moroccan energy group' to construct a liquefied natural gas project.
Environmental impact assessment approvals for 120-kilometre, 20-inch pipeline and gas treatment plant were received in January and March, respectively.
Cash at 30 June was £4.2m.
'The first half of 2020 was an active and productive period for the company as it reset its strategy to transition towards becoming a cash generating company with significant exploration potential,' executive Graham Lyon said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
