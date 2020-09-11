StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said it had completed its planned acquisition of the Caballos Creek oil field in Atascosa county, Texas.
Nostra Terra said the asset gave it 30 barrels of oil per day of production, upping company-wide production by around 25%.
The deal as first announced on 2 September.
The company also said it was seeking to make further acquisitions, targeting assets with proven reserves, with a view to increasing cash flow immediately.
'As demonstrated by this acquisition, the company is able to evaluate assets and close transactions quickly, using debt and equity,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
