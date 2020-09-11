StockMarketWire.com - Property investor LondonMetric Property said it had sold a portfolio of six distribution warehouses for £57.3m to Canmoor and Canadian institutional investor, AIMCo.
The properties were let to retailer Hamleys, CEVA, ITAB, Transmec and Groupo Antolin, an automotive supplier to JLR, the company said.
The sale reflected a blended net initial yield of 5.3%.
LondonMetric Property pocketed an £8.8m profit on cost and an ungeared return of 11% a year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
