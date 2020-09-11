StockMarketWire.com - UK gross domestic product rose 6.6% in the month of July, as the economy continued to recover from earlier lockdowns, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The reading was in line with market expectations and followed an 8.7% rise in June.

Monthly GDP in July was still 11.7% lower than the pre-pandemic levels seen in February, the ONS said.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com