StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Prime People said it would seek to purchase its own shares to meet obligations arising from share incentive arrangements with employees.
The company said it would seek to make market purchases of share worth up to £0.25m, providing it could achieve the purchases at a price or prices that were of good value for shareholders.
The move was being carried out under authority granted at Prime People's annual general meeting held on 24 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
