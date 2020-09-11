StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy said it completed its £640.5K equity raise a discount.
The company placed 14,233,334 shares at a price of 4.5p a share, representing a 7.2% discount to the price of the company's shares on 10 September 2020.
'The funds will be used to meet any project payment requirements on the company's portfolio of assets and for its general working capital requirementsm; the company said.
At 8:41am: [LON:EME] Empyrean Energy PLC share price was -0.1p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: